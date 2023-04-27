Engine Gin Accused of Implying 'Therapeutic' Qualities

Engine Gin, an organic London dry gin brand, has been accused of implying on its packaging that its contents have “therapeutic” qualities, reported The Spirits Business.

A complaint was made by a member of the public regarding a label that reads “sage and lemon is a traditional remedy to cure a sour mood.” The Portman Group, which regulates the U.K.’s alcohol industry, upheld the complaint, stating that this suggestion could “directly appeal to those with poor mental health” and could be seen as a violation of the Code, per The Spirits Business.

Nicola Williams, chair of the Independent Complaints Panel, emphasized that alcohol producers should not suggest their drinks have therapeutic qualities and should carefully consider all aspects of a product’s marketing and packaging. The Panel also noted that the words “fuel the dream” on the front label could imply therapeutic qualities, which is backed under Code rule 3.2(j), The Spirits Business reported.

The complaint was ultimately upheld under this code, but it was not upheld under four other Code rules, including the suggestion that the drink can lead to social success or popularity or encourage irresponsible or immoderate consumption, according to the report.

The Panel also mentioned that there were “numerous positive alcohol cues” on both the front and back labels that “sufficiently communicated” the spirit’s alcoholic nature.

Launched in the U.K. in 2021, Engine Gin is a London Dry style gin from Italy made from a botanical mix of Sicilian lemons, sage, licorice, salvia, juniper and damask roses. Citrus-forward and lightly floral, the gin was deemed one of the best spirits to use when making a classic Aviation gin cocktail.

In late December 2022, the gin brand announced a year-long partnership with motorsport legend Ken Block. Unfortunately, Block passed away in a snowmobile accident in January, not even a month after the partnership was initiated.

