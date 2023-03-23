Empress 1908 Is 'Not Your Grandparents’ Gin': Interview With the Iconic Gin's Master Distiller

When it comes to the great big world of contemporary gin, it’s difficult to deny the influence Empress 1908 has on lovers of good spirits and quality cocktails.

First debuted in 2017, Empress 1908 has quickly climbed the ranks of popularity thanks to its striking hue and undeniably complex flavor profile that teeters between classic London dry and punchy modern gin. Not only is it a tasty tipple, but it has a party trick! Depending on the acidic ingredient, like lemon juice or tonic water, Empress 1908 can shift to bright lavender, blush pink or fuchsia.

In an interview with Phil Lecours, Master Distiller at Victoria Distillers, we got an inside look at all things Empress 1908.

How the Gin Is Made

Empress 1908 is produced by Canadian distillery Victoria Distillers in small-batch copper pot stills. There, it is made using a menagerie of flavorful ingredients, including grapefruit peel, ginger root, cinnamon, coriander and rose petal.

“We use a contact maceration process,” Lecours said. “We steep the botanicals directly in the pot with our base distillate. We feel this gives us a rounded more complex flavor profile.”

Butterfly pea flower, one of the gin’s most iconic botanicals, is a flower native to Southeast Asia that lends Empress 1908 its color-shifting feature and eye-catching color. Additionally, the gin sources inspiration from tea time at the legendary Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria, British Columbia. Thus, it includes Fairmont Empress Tea, the signature tea blend used at the hotel, created exclusively by the Metropolitan Tea Company.

Commenting on the gin’s key botanicals, Lecours said: “Besides the obvious juniper, I think there is more in the balance of all the botanicals in our recipes, as opposed to just one single flavor that stands out.

“Although, the grapefruit is a botanical that doesn’t appear in a lot of gins.”

Empress 1908’s Identity

While we often group Empress 1908 with other color-shifting or purple gins, Lecours sees it differently.

“I don’t think of Empress 1908 Indigo Gin as just a color-changing gin. That is one of its attributes for sure, however, flavor and quality are what sets it apart. If the spirit in the bottle wasn’t great, we wouldn’t have the following we enjoy today.”

Classified as a super-premium gin, Empress 1908 is currently the number-one gin in Canada and the second-largest gin in the U.S. within the category. But just what makes a gin so premium?

“Premium gin is flavourful, balanced and should have the ability to enhance a cocktail,” Lecours shared. “It should also be made with all-natural ingredients. The botanicals are also key—we source the highest quality from around the world.”

Beyond an indigo gin, The Empress 1908 brand also produces an aged gin and crystal-clear “cocktail” gin.

We consider aged gins to be another great option for the imbiber who often reaches for whiskey or bourbon. Smooth, buttery, and packed with notes of vanilla and caramel, Empress 1908 Oaken may be right up the alley for fans of barrel-aged spirits.

“The accelerated aging process we use provides a great oak flavor and finish in a much shorter time frame,” Lecours explained. “It has similar characteristics and qualities to whisky, rye, and bourbon, with an added touch of the gin botanicals that have been slightly mellowed by the oak.”

About Victoria Distillers

Lecours first joined the distillery in 2010, where he began working alongside Peter Hunt, President of Victoria Distillers. Then, the two were the only two full-time employees of what Victoria Distillers has become today. Before his career in spirits, Lecours worked as a cook and chef for over two decades. His culinary background has greatly influenced his work with Empress 1908.

“When I was working as a chef, I liked to develop new menu items in order to tell a story,” Lecours said. “I explored the question of, where do these flavors take me and what feelings do I experience while eating these dishes? I bring the same concept into the creation of Empress 1908. It brings a well-rounded frame and nuance to the spirit.”

With now over 13 years of spirit industry expertise developed through his work with Victoria Distillers, Lecours has made a great impact on the distillery and its incredible staff.

“I have been able to pass on what I have learned to my team,” he shared. “I truly enjoy teaching and mentoring. It’s an amazing feeling to watch my team grow in their roles here at Victoria Distillers.”

Need a good excuse to visit British Columbia? Consider stopping by the distillery for a comprehensive tasting session, guided by Victoria Distillers’ knowledgeable staff.

Falling in Love With Gin Through Cocktail Mixology

Despite how large of an impact gin has on the spirits industry around the world, the juniper-based liquor still seems to be reduced to its Christmas tree-like tasting notes (even if we know it is so much more than that). Therefore, it can be difficult to persuade new or juniper-averse imbibers to give gin a go. To this, Lecours explained that Empress 1908 is “not your grandparents’ gin.”

“We don’t try to punch you in the mouth with heavy juniper,” he continued. “This is a complex, inviting gin.”

“It’s a wonderful product that appeals to many gin drinkers but also spirits drinkers in general – it’s extremely approachable. Empress 1908 is also fantastic for cocktail making and is a fun spirit with wow factor but it has flavor to back it up.”

So whether you need to take the next big step into enjoying gin or have already fallen head over heels for it, Empress 1908 certainly has something to share with your tastebuds. And when it comes to finding the right cocktail, there’s nothing wrong with mixing up an Empress & Tonic, Lecours favorite way to enjoy his gin.

“I love a good Gin & Tonic – it’s so classically delicious and especially enjoyable if you have a great gin such as Empress 1908 as the base,” Lecours said. “Even though there are a lot of amazing cocktailers making innovative drinks with Empress 1908, I always revert to the simple classic Empress & Tonic.”

But if tonic isn’t you’re thing, consider whipping up a beginner-friendly Bee’s Knees or a fruity, crowd-pleasing Monkey Gland. The Empress 1908 brand also shares a bounty of creative cocktail recipes on social media, so there’s no shortage of mixology inspiration.

“We believe it comes down to finding the right cocktail recipe,” Lecours expressed.

As for the spirit brand’s future, Lecours teased “new exciting ideas.”

“We love to innovate, push the bar, and lead—not just follow the trends,” he added. “More to come!”

