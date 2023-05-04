Empress 1908 Gin Launches New Elderflower Rose Flavor

Following the success of Empress 1908 Gin and its beloved indigo-hued expression, Victoria Distillers has unveiled the next edition to its range: Elderflower Rose Gin.

“Inspired by our beautiful location in Victoria, British Columbia, Empress Elderflower Rose Gin pays homage to ‘The City of Gardens,’ where flowers blossom nearly year-round,” the distillery shared. “The fresh, floral botanicals create a delicate spirit with a distinctive all-natural rose hue, adding a touch of our home to your next cocktail creation.”

Empress Elderflower Rose Gin’s natural ruby hue comes from red rose petals and black carrots. The color fades over time, accelerated by sunlight, but the flavor remains. Thus, the distillery recommends enjoying it within a year of purchase and storing it in a cool, dark place to experience it at its best.

Beyond the eponymous botanicals and black carrots, the new gin includes lavender, orange peel, orris root, cinnamon bark and coriander seed.

Currently, Empress Elderflower Rose Gin is only available for purchase within British Columbia at BC Liquor Stores and in Alberta, with additional stores in Alberta set to be added in May. Priced at $53.99, the gin is bottled at 42.5% ABV.

