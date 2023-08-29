Empress 1908 Gin Becomes Official Partner of Sacramento Kings

On Tuesday, Milestone Brands announced a three-year partnership with the Sacramento Kings, unveiling a collaboration that introduces Empress 1908 Gin and Dulce Vida Tequila as the designated gin and tequila partners for both the esteemed team and the Golden 1 Center.

The partnership is set to commence this season and extend through the 2025-26 NBA Season.

“We are excited to partner with Milestone Brands, bringing their premium spirits to our fans and guests,” shared Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Together, we will blend the worlds of basketball and mixology to deliver an extraordinary fan experience.”

Empress 1908 Gin is a small-batch gin produced by Victoria Distillers in British Columbia. Inspired by the rich legacy of the Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria, the spirit is made with black tea, grapefruit peel, juniper, coriander seed, rose, cinnamon and butterfly pea blossom. Thanks to this final floral ingredient, Empress 1908 Gin is naturally indigo in color and can shift to shades of pink depending on which acidic mixer is added to it.

As part of the new collaboration, Empress 1908 Gin will be accessible during all Kings’ home games and Golden 1 Center events, where it will be spotlighted in a signature “Light the Beam” cocktail, which combines the color-changing spirit with fresh lemonade. The bespoke drink is named after the Golden 1 Center’s custom of lighting the sky with purple beams to mark each victorious Kings game.

“The Sacramento Kings are such an iconic team and we’re incredibly proud to partner with them,” said Milestone Brands CEO and Chairman

Eric Dopkins, whose family goes back generations in the Sacramento area. “Empress 1908 Gin and Dulce Vida Tequila are premium, hand-crafted spirits that lend themselves incredibly well to delicious cocktails that Sacramento fans can enjoy while cheering on the Kings.”

This partnership extends beyond the arena, as retail activations, restaurant offerings and bar experiences throughout the Sacramento area offer fans an array of different ways to try Empress 1908 Gin and Dulce Vida Tequila.

In May, Victoria Distillers released Empress Elderflower Rose Gin, which boasts a rich ruby hue derived from red rose petals and black carrots.

