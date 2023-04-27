Emma Watson to Launch Own Gin After Break From Acting

Following a five-year break from acting, renowned “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson returns to the spotlight to announce the launch of her own gin, made in collaboration with her younger brother, Alex Watson.

In a brand-new interview with the Financial Times’ How To Spend It, Watson revealed that she and her brother have been working on producing their own premium gin brand, Renais. While little else has been shared about the spirit, such as how it tastes or what it costs, the actress turned distiller did reveal that Renais is set to launch in the coming months.

The only other detail about Renais Gin worth speculating about so far is that, due to its straw-colored appearance, the premium spirit may very well be a barrel-aged expression. This could be supported by the official Instagram page for the gin sharing an up-close photo of what appears to be knarled wood, possibly hinting at an ingredient or production process involving wood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renais (@renaisspirits)

Alongside the exciting boozy announcement, Watson shared an inside look at what it was like being introduced to alcohol at a young age.

“I was quite surprised when other children were very excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol. Dad had been giving me water with wine at lunch since I was a child,” she told Financial Times. “So I was quite confused when I was a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was this forbidden fruit.”⁠

Watson’s foray into spirits coincides with her family’s business, which, for the past several years has been involved with producing wine, according to Daily Mail.

Watson isn’t the only celebrity to announce a gin in recent news. In March, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan teased the launch of the latest edition to his spirits brand with Sessenauch gin, a wild Scottish botanical spirit set to be released on June 15.

Read next:

Top 6 Craft Gin Brands Worth Seeking Out in 2023

Only Months After Her Return to Booze, Kim Kardashian Stars in Sensual Gin Ad

The Royal Gin Martini: Inside King Charles’ Daily Cocktail Ritual

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter