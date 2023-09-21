Elephant Gin Opens New Distillery to Meet "Growing Demand"

On Wednesday, Elephant Gin, a B Corp-certified gin brand, celebrated the opening of its new distillery and visitor center in Wittenberg, Germany.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art distillery is a response to the increasing demand for the brand’s gin and a step towards expanding production capacity. The new facility embraces energy-efficient practices and employs sustainably sourced ingredients, aligning with the brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability, The Spirits Business reported.

Visitors to the distillery will have the opportunity to engage in immersive experiences, including witnessing the distillation process, selecting botanicals and even bottling their own gin. The distillery features advanced equipment, including an Arnold Holstein copper still and rotary evaporators, enabling future experimentation and collaboration with bartenders and chefs in developing creative new products. Furthermore, the site boasts an African-inspired bar and a garden where herbs and botanicals are cultivated.

Founded in 2013 by Robin and Tessa Gerlach, Elephant Gin was inspired by the couple’s trips across Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa. The brand has been committed to contributing 15% of bottle profits to elephant conservation projects in Africa since its debut.

According to Robin Gerlach, the opening of this new distillery represents a significant milestone for the brand and allows Elephant Gin to provide an enriching experience for visitors while upholding its values of passion, handcraftsmanship, care and transparency. The distillery’s opening was initially planned for spring 2023 but faced delays due to the pandemic. Despite these challenges, the Gerlachs expressed their excitement about welcoming visitors from around the world to experience Elephant Gin’s story and vision.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to immerse themselves in the Elephant Gin experience, learn about our conservation efforts and, of course, taste our exceptional gins,” Tessa Gerlach added, per the report.

