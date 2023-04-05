Edinburgh Gin Introduces Marmalade Sandwich, Scandi Gin to Experimental Series

On Tuesday, U.K.-based spirits producer Edinburgh Gin expanded its Experimental Series with the launch of two unique new tipples: Marmalade Sandwich Gin and Scandi Gin.

Marmalade Sandwich Gin takes inspiration from Distiller Calum Munro’s childhood memories of his grandmother always keeping a jar of Dundee marmalade on hand. Supported by Distillery Manager Finlay Nicol’s shared desire to make such a gin, the Edinburgh team combined bitter and sweet orange peels, juniper, fresh lemon juice, malted barley and local butter to create a spirit with tasting notes reminiscent of a nostalgic sweet treat.

“It will bring a wonderful orange flavour to any cocktail,” shared Munro. “The distillery team cannot get enough of this gin and we all hope you love it as much as we do.”

Read more: The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in March 2023

Scandi Gin, inspired by Scandinavian Aquavit, is distilled in a London dry style. The botanical mix features caraway seeds, dill seeds, fresh dill leaf, fennel seeds, cubeb pepper, sweet orange peel, lingonberries, ground hazelnuts and milk thistle seeds alongside traditional gin botanicals like juniper, orris root and licorice root.

“The important balance to strike was not having the aniseed flavour as overpowering so restraining the use of fennel seed and dill seed,” Head Distiller David Wilkinson explained. “The other balance was sweet bitter.”

“Aquavits are very bitter, but the use of extra liquorice root, sweet orange (as opposed to bitter orange or lemon peel) and lingonberries brings a fruitiness to the gin which balances the bitter herbal notes.”

The new Experimental Series spirits are limited-edition and available for purchase on Edinburgh Gin’s online shop. Marmalade Sandwich is bottled at 42.6% ABV while Scandi’s ABV is 44.4%. Both gins are priced at an equivalent of about $50.

Edinburgh Gin Distillery’s Experimental Series is when its distillery team gets to unleash their most inventive, and sometimes quite unusual, gin ideas. Past expressions from the series include a modern Old Tom, a tangy tamarind and chili Salt ‘N ‘Sauce Gin and a barrel-aged Scottish dessert-inspired Cranachan Gin.

Read next:

5 Best Pink Gins to Try This Year

‘I’m a Bit Taken Aback Actually’: Gin Shop Owner Ordered to Paint Bright Purple Storefront ‘Muted Grey’

Over $22,000 Worth of Luxury Liquor, Cash Stolen From Upscale Restaurant

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.