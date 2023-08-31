Edinburgh Gin Debuts 'First-Ever' Cocktail Poetry Boo

Prominent Scottish spirits producer Edinburgh Gin has joined forces with best-selling poet Charly Cox to infuse the world of gin with the art of poetry in the new “Tales of Summer” Discovery Pack. According to the brand, this is the first-ever cocktail poetry book.

“It’s been incredible to work with Charly and the bartenders to really bring the flavours to life and to help our drinkers discover the tales of wonder we offer through our flavoured gin experience,” shared Karen Crowley, Brand Director at Edinburgh Gin, per The Edinburgh Reporter.

This limited-edition offering features four flavored gins: Orange & Basil, Gooseberry & Elderflower, Raspberry and Rhubarb & Ginger. Each gin is matched with custom-written poems and bespoke cocktail recipes, offering a harmonious fusion of flavors, verses and mixology.

“I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Edinburgh Gin,” Cox said, according to the report. “I’m really excited to see what consumers think of the unexpected but perfect pairing of poetry and Edinburgh Gin’s truly transportive flavours.”

Cox transitioned from a full-time digital producer to sharing poetry on Instagram in 2017. Her daily posts led to a book deal in 2018. Cox’s debut collection, “She Must Be Mad,” touching on themes like adolescence, body image and mental health, became a U.K. bestseller. She later wrote “Validate Me: A Life of Code-dependency” (2019) about her struggles with social media addiction after relocating to Los Angeles.

Priced at £50.00 ($63.33) per box, the Tales of Summer Discovery Pack is now available for purchase through Edinburgh Gin’s online shop.

The last time gin and creative writing collided, The Monthly Magazine, Evi.O Studio, Booktopia and Archie Rose Distilling Co. all teamed up to launch The Writer’s Gin. Designed to be paired with a good book, the bespoke gin featured flavors from Australian peach, native thyme, raspberry and lemon myrtle.

Read next:

Gray Whale Gin Teams Up With Bartenders Across US to Debut Cocktail Book With a Charitable Twist

Gin Launches to Showcase and Support Emerging Australian Artists

Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard Teams Up With Edinburgh Gin on Limited-Edition Release