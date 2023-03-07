'An Authentic American Edition': Drumshanbo Launches California Orange Citrus Gin

Adding to its award-winning range, The Shed Distillery has launched a new gin expression, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin California Orange Citrus.

California Orange Citrus comes from the “curious mind” of Drumshanbo’s founder, PJ Rigney, and highlights juicy flavors found along the U.S.’s west coast — in addition to the brand’s core botanicals: gunpowder tea, juniper, grapefruit, lime, meadowsweet, cardamom, angelica root, orris root, caraway seed, coriander seed and star anise.

“PJs adventures led him to the sun-kissed western coast of the United States of America, where his Curious Mind was drawn north of San Francisco Bay,” the brand wrote of the inspiration behind its latest gin. “The local people introduced him to the sumptuous richness of orange citrus fruit.”

“PJ recognised immediately how this bright and colourful burst of fresh California orange citrus would meld into the existing exotic layers of fresh citrus, giving birth to an authentic American edition.”

California Orange Citrus is currently available for purchase and retails for about $36.99 per 750 ml bottle. Drumshanbo recommends serving the 43% ABV spirit in a classic gin and tonic, paired with a hearty wedge of ruby red grapefruit.

The new expression follows the brand’s 2021 release of a Sardinian Citrus gin, which swapped its flagship expression’s Chinese lemon botanical for an acidic citron fruit called pompia. Sardinian Citrus is considered a more citrus-forward gin when compared to Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish, which truly emphasizes the spirit producer’s eponymous gunpowder green tea ingredient.

In November 2022, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson congratulated The Shed Distillery for winning the Spirit Brand of the Year award at the 2022 Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards.

