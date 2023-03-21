Truck Driver Attacked by Alleged Thieves Attempting to Take Off With Large Shipment of Pink Gin

On Tuesday, a truck driver was attacked by alleged thieves who were attempting to take off with a large shipment of Gordon’s Pink Gin in a delivery truck that was parked at Warwick Services Southbound Lorry Park in the U.K., reported Coventry Live.

Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) was called to the scene shortly after the alleged thieves were found to have cut through the curtain side of the vehicle.

According to the report, the driver caught the offenders in the act and attempted to stop them; however, they responded by punching the driver in the face, knocking him over, and fleeing the scene in their own truck, which was later found abandoned.

Coventry Live reported that the truck had cloned number plates, indicating a possible attempt to conceal its identity. Later, OPU recovered the cloned Mercedes for a full forensic examination — and the pink gin was returned to its original trailer.

“The driver was treated at the scene and was thankfully ok,” OPU wrote on social media.

Gordon’s Pink Gin is a flavor-infused spirit that British gin producer Gordon’s first released in 2017. It has a slightly sweet and fruity flavor with notes of strawberry and raspberry. The natural pigmentation of the fruit utilized in the infusion process gives the gin its trendy pink hue.

