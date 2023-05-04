Every Double Gold Gin at 2023 San Francisco World Spirits

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is highly regarded in the drinks industry, with almost every brand striving to earn a top-tier medal. Last week, the SFWSC medals were announced, and we’ve compiled a list of the gin brands (and one genever brand) that achieved Double Gold medals.

By judging each spirit blindly to eliminate bias, experienced and knowledgeable spirits critics award medals from Bronze to Silver and Gold, with Gold medals going to exceptional spirits that set the standard for their category. Double Gold medals, however, are awarded to spirits that receive a Gold rating from every member of the judging panel, making it an even more distinguished honor. The only rating higher than Double Gold is the Platinum medal, awarded to brands that have received Double Gold medals for three consecutive years.

While Double Gold is a prestigious honor, it’s worth noting that many such medals are given out each year, and, in our opinion, consumers should still consider seeking reviews from tough critics than solely relying on awards.

Every Whiskey That Won a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition:

For a complete list of every spirit that was judged at the SFWSC, go here. Additionally, check out every whiskey that won a Double Gold Award here.

Argentina

Hilbing Gin London Dry

Australia

Four Corners American Gin

Ginny Pig BOTANIC Gin

Naught Overproof Gin

Never Never Distilling Co. Export Strength Triple Juniper

Tempus Two Shiraz Gin

Tinberry Distilling Co Signature Gin

Wharf St. Distillery Citrus Gin

Wharf St. Distillery Pigface Gin

Billy Stitch Distillery Berry Mojito Gin

Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin

Archie Rose Bone Dry Gin

Billy Stitch Distillery Dry Gin

78 Degrees Classic Gin

78 Degrees Sunset Gin

Last Best Brewing & Distilling Afterglow Gin

Wabasso Conifère Gin

Brazil

BEG Boutique Distillery Dry Gin

BEG Boutique Distillery New World Navy Gin

Ivai London Dry Gin

Canada

China

Crazy Eights Barrel-Aged Gin

Two Moons Calamansi Gin

Estonia

GINDOME Mermaid Gin

France

Residence Gin

Germany

Elephant Gin Orange Cocoa Gin

Holland

No. 3 London Dry Gin

Italy

Bonaventura Maschio The Barmaster Gin

DiBaldo Spirits Ag 107,86 Dry Gin

New Zealand

Clarity Distilling Company Dry Gin

Norway

Bareksten Lightness Gin

Scotland

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Singapore

Tanglin Black Powder Gin

United Kingdom

Beefeater Monday’s Gin

United States

Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin

Avonak Distiller’s Reserve

Hardshore North Oak Barrel Rested Gin

Coit Spirits Cape Gin – Distilled Rooibos Tea

Dogfish Head Distilling Compelling Gin

FORIJ Slacktide Pine Gin

Freeland Spirits Gin

J. Rieger & Co. Midwestern Dry Gin

Mojave Low Desert Gin

Triple Eight Distillery Gale Force Gin

Two Shores Gin

Greenhook Ginsmiths Old Tom Gin

Porter’s Tropical Old Tom Gin

Venezuela

Ancestral Gin

Netherlands

Old Dutch Distillers Old Dutch Genever

