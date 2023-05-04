Every Double Gold Gin at 2023 San Francisco World Spirits

Every Gin That Won a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is highly regarded in the drinks industry, with almost every brand striving to earn a top-tier medal. Last week, the SFWSC medals were announced, and we’ve compiled a list of the gin brands (and one genever brand) that achieved Double Gold medals.
By judging each spirit blindly to eliminate bias, experienced and knowledgeable spirits critics award medals from Bronze to Silver and Gold, with Gold medals going to exceptional spirits that set the standard for their category. Double Gold medals, however, are awarded to spirits that receive a Gold rating from every member of the judging panel, making it an even more distinguished honor. The only rating higher than Double Gold is the Platinum medal, awarded to brands that have received Double Gold medals for three consecutive years.
While Double Gold is a prestigious honor, it’s worth noting that many such medals are given out each year, and, in our opinion, consumers should still consider seeking reviews from tough critics than solely relying on awards.
Argentina
Hilbing Gin London Dry
Australia
Four Corners American Gin
Ginny Pig BOTANIC Gin
Naught Overproof Gin
Never Never Distilling Co. Export Strength Triple Juniper
Tempus Two Shiraz Gin
Tinberry Distilling Co Signature Gin
Wharf St. Distillery Citrus Gin
Wharf St. Distillery Pigface Gin
Billy Stitch Distillery Berry Mojito Gin
Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin
Archie Rose Bone Dry Gin
Billy Stitch Distillery Dry Gin
78 Degrees Classic Gin
78 Degrees Sunset Gin
Last Best Brewing & Distilling Afterglow Gin
Wabasso Conifère Gin
Brazil
BEG Boutique Distillery Dry Gin
BEG Boutique Distillery New World Navy Gin
Ivai London Dry Gin
Canada
Wabasso Conifère Gin
Last Best Brewing & Distilling Afterglow Gin
China
Crazy Eights Barrel-Aged Gin
Two Moons Calamansi Gin
Estonia
GINDOME Mermaid Gin
France
Residence Gin
Germany
Elephant Gin Orange Cocoa Gin
Holland
Italy
Bonaventura Maschio The Barmaster Gin
DiBaldo Spirits Ag 107,86 Dry Gin
New Zealand
Clarity Distilling Company Dry Gin
Norway
Bareksten Lightness Gin
Scotland
Singapore
Tanglin Black Powder Gin
United Kingdom
Beefeater Monday’s Gin
United States
Avonak Distiller’s Reserve
Hardshore North Oak Barrel Rested Gin
Coit Spirits Cape Gin – Distilled Rooibos Tea
Dogfish Head Distilling Compelling Gin
FORIJ Slacktide Pine Gin
Freeland Spirits Gin
J. Rieger & Co. Midwestern Dry Gin
Mojave Low Desert Gin
Triple Eight Distillery Gale Force Gin
Two Shores Gin
Greenhook Ginsmiths Old Tom Gin
Porter’s Tropical Old Tom Gin
Venezuela
Ancestral Gin
Netherlands
Old Dutch Distillers Old Dutch Genever
