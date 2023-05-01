Only 74 Bottles of This Coronation Gin Have Been Made

Moonshine & Fuggles, a wine and spirits shop in Shropshire, England, has teamed up with craft distillery West Midlands Distillery to release a limited-edition gin to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Only 74 bottles of Kings Coronation Gin were produced, one for each year of the king’s life. According to Express and Star, the first bottle is set to be given to Charles as a gift in honor of his upcoming coronation.

“Made in the 100 litre pot still ‘Doris’ at the West Midlands Distillery, this wonderful dry gin has a base of juniper, coriander seed, angelica root and liquorice root along with tellicherry pepper,” Moonshine & Fuggles explained.

“This is then combined with 2 exquisite Himalayan White Rose Teas giving a wonderful tannin flavour from the tea and a light hint of rose, along with Cherry Blossom and Primrose Flower found within Ironbridge.”

“The gin is rounded off with Elderflower and Blue Mallow flower making the ‘Kings Coronation Gin’ an appropriate tipple for the stately occasion!”

Kings Coronation Gin is described as an “old school dry gin” made with a variety of botanicals that reflect Charles’ passion for nature. Two of the floral botanicals used in the gin, cherry blossom and alpine flowers, were sourced locally from Ironbridge, a large village in the borough of Telford and Wrekin.

Sharing his own story of a time he met the soon-to-be-crowned king, Derek Bowen, owner of Moonshine & Fuggles, informed Express and Star: “I am nearly 60 years of age but when I was 11, when Prince Charles visited Ironbridge back in 1970, I was down there waving my flag as a Cub Scout. But before I was doing my paper round, I put on my Cub uniform, ran down Madeley Bank, and as I ran round the corner I ran straight into Prince Charles and fell over. He picked me up, put my hat back on my head and put me back in line!”

The gin was released on a first-come, first-served basis for £42.95 ($53.67) per 70cl bottle on April 29. Kings Coronation Gin rests at 43% ABV. The brand recommends serving it with Dubonnet, a French aperitif that Queen Elizabeth II famously loved to pair with London dry gin and a lemon wedge.

Moonshine & Fuggles is no stranger to producing regal spirits, as it previously created a special gin to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The jubilee gin was sent to Buckingham Palace and reportedly seen on the bar in the royal household at Windsor by a visiting member of the royal staff.

According to Moonshine & Fuggles, proceeds from the sale of the jubilee gin were used to plant a special tree in Dale End Park in Ironbridge to commemorate the occasion, and the same will be done with the latest gin to pay tribute to the new king.

