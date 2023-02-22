This Craft Distillery Transforms Invasive Plants Into Gin - Gin Raiders

A craft distillery in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa, is turning invasive water hyacinths into gin in an effort to bring awareness to the impact the troublesome plant has on the local environment.

According to Ridge Times, Phillip Peach, a 55-year-old construction worker with an emerging spirits business on the side, is the man behind the hyacinth-infused craft gin, Green Monster.

“I want to bring people closer to the problem, and thought that if people can ‘see’ it, they will be more inclined to take action,” Peach told Ridge Times.

Following Green Monster, Peach plans to distill (not just infuse) hyacinth into a gin called Purple Devil, which will be tinted a similar hue to the petals of a water hyacinth flower.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from gin sales will be sent to the Bronkhorstspruit Catchment Forum, a group that works to maintain the health and rehabilitation of local water sources. Through these contributions, the Bronkhorstspruit Catchment Forum will be supported in its continuous efforts to remove the invasive species from the Bronkhorstspruit Dam.

Peach produces a range of gin bottled under the name Dorsland. While not currently available for purchase online, locals have given positive feedback to the craft spirits.

“People in smaller rural communities appreciate crafts like these a lot more,” Peach informed Ridge Times.

Commenting on the gin-making process, Peach told Ridge Times: “Gin or jenever is quite complex. In earlier years, it was used as a medicine. The process, however, allows one to be creative because various recipes and types of gins are different from more commercial gins.”

“My biggest achievement lies in the creative process, especially when it turns out better than expected, and seeing people enjoying it. And, of course, helping the cause,” Peach added.

Peach also hopes to see his distillery become a part of the Bronkhorstspruit Dam tourism route, allowing visitors and locals alike to enjoy spirit-tasting sessions and experience what the lake-side location has to offer.

Read next:

Gin Distillery Calls on Consumers to ‘Get Into the Spirit of Recycling’ by Returning Empty Bottles

Support Craft Distilleries With These 7 Ready-to-Drink Gin Cocktails

What is Gin Made From?

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.