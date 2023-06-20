Florida Craft Distillery Wins Big With Citrus Rosemary Gin

30A Distilling Co.’s Citrus Rosemary Gin has been awarded both Gold and Best in Class accolades at the 2023 East Coast Craft Spirits Awards following the spirit’s success at the Florida-based craft distillery’s Santa Rosa Beach tasting room.

Dedicated to promoting brand recognition and honoring the spirits crafted with passion and expertise, the 2023 East Coast Craft Spirits Awards highlights artisanal distilleries across the 26 states on the eastern side of the Mississippi.

30A Distilling Co.’s Citrus Rosemary Gin is crafted with juniper, sweet orange peel, coriander, bergamot, lemon peel, rosemary, lemongrass, licorice root, cubeb, calendula, angelica root, cardamom and ginger. Per the distillery’s tasting notes, the 45%-ABV spirit’s aroma offers notes of rosemary and citrus, while its palate presents hints of cinnamon candies, orange, spice and peppercorns. On the long finish, notes of ginger, lemongrass and juniper stand out, according to the spirit producer.

“Owner and distiller Brian Rabon spent some time with mentor Clay Smith to create a gin that captures the essence of life on the Emerald Coast,” the distillery explained. “We first started out knowing that we wanted a gin that could stand up to tonic water to create a perfectly balanced G&T, meant to be enjoyed while watching the sunset over white sand beaches.” “After days of working around with 100 botanicals, we decided on a blend of 13 main ingredients that give our Citrus Rosemary Gin its unique, refreshing character. Perfectly balanced in a simple cocktail and complex enough to enjoy neat, it’s summer in a glass.”

Following its latest craft spirits win, 30A Distilling Co. is set to release a barrel-aged expression of Citrus Rosemary Gin. Made by resting the award-winning gin in barrels for several months, the new gin will soon be available to the public, the distillery shared.

About 30A Distilling Co

With a focus on community, escaping the ordinary and sustaining locality, 30A Distilling Co has been producing spirits since the spring of 2022. Beyond gin, the distillery makes limoncello, agave-based spirits, vodka, bourbon and whiskey — all inspired by Florida’s scenic Highway 30A’s beach communities.

“We’ve chased sunsets all around the world and have never found a slice of paradise quite like this place we call home,” shared owner and distiller Brian Rabon. “Our colorful and laidback community embraces living well, kicking back, and escaping the ordinary — what better way to do that than with a quality drink in hand?”

For more information on this craft distillery, visit www.30adistillingco.com.

