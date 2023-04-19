Distillery That Made Crab Whiskey Unveils World's 1st Wearable, Drinkable Gin

Tamworth Distilling, the craft distillery known for producing a whiskey infused with an invasive species of crabs, now debuts the world’s first wearable and drinkable perfume gin.

Sylvan Mist comes from the mind of Steven Grasse, Tamworth Distilling’s founder, and sources inspiration from the history of distilling.

“I remember reading a book on perfume and alchemy years ago and I thought it was really interesting that the origin of how spirits were created was the search for perfume,” Grasse said, per Food & Wine.

“But also, if you think about the relationship between gin and perfume and how they’re made in botanicals, it seems very symbiotic.”

According to Food & Wine, it took distiller and botanical chemist Matt Power two years to develop the perfume gin through an effort to create a product that was both made from edible elements and had a pleasant aroma.

“All the initial experiments using the traditional gin tactics, which are like infusing berries and twigs into alcohol, weren’t making a concentrated enough liquid,” Power informed Food & Wine.

“To make something that you can spray on that’s got enough aroma to last once it evaporates, but not so much that if you were to drink it, it would cause you to eject.”

Sylvan Mist is made from a blend of violet leaf, chamomile, grapefruit, juniper, balsam fir and boronia flowers. According to the distillery, it boasts a flavor profile of sunny boreal forest, fresh-cut grass, violets, kiwi skin and honeydew melon. Due to its prominent woodsy notes, the gin’s name comes from the Latin word “sylva,” which means “wood” or “forest.”

Additionally, the gin’s bottle, adorned with a tasseled atomizer spray pump, is designed to evoke the image of an elegant perfume.

Resting at a whopping 75.5% ABV, Sylvan Mist is designed to be sprayed atop a cocktail rather than consumed straight. Thus, the distillery recommends using it as a garnish in classic gin cocktails such as a Bee’s Knees and an Aviation.

Starting on May 9, the limited-edition perfume gin will be available on Seelbachs.com, priced at $80 per bottle.

Located in Tamworth, New Hampshire, Tamworth Distilling is a craft spirit producer that utilizes traditional methods and local ingredients. The distillery is known for its distinctive and innovative approach to spirits with a focus on quality and sustainability. Tamworth Distilling’s product range includes whiskey, bourbon, rye, brandy, vodka and, of course, gin.

In May 2022, the New Hampshire distillery debuted Crab Trapper green-crab-flavored whiskey to its range of wildlife-inspired spirits. Other bottlings in the line include venison and turkey-flavored whiskeys. And if that wasn’t enough for the curious drinker, the distillery also produces a funky corpse flower durian brandy.

