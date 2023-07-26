Spirits Producer Deems Artificial Colors ‘a Danger to Gin’

Alexandre Gabriel, the founder of Cognac-specializing spirits producer Maison Ferrand, has crafted a new red berry-forward gin as a rebellion against the rising tide of artificially flavored and colored gins, which he deems “a danger” to gin, according to The Spirits Business.

Launched in June, Citadelle Rouge embraces a clear color (achieved through distilling a menagerie of fresh fruits) despite its name’s reference to red. Alongside cranberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackcurrants and rhubarb, the French brand’s latest expression features traditional gin botanicals like juniper, coriander, orange peel, cardamom and cinnamon.

“I created Citadelle in 1996, and in retrospect, I had no idea what I was doing – I was just doing what I liked to do,” Gabriel shared, per The Spirits Business. “My dream was for a renaissance of gin to happen, for gin to be vibrant again.”

“And yet, I’m really worried about what’s happening because I see gin becoming bright red and green, and every colour of the rainbow, full of artificial flavours,” Gabriel added, according to the report.

“That was not our dream. I believe in freedom to create; spirits are all the product of agriculture and I believe that should be respected and honoured when making gin, or any spirit.”

Resting at 41.7% ABV, Citadelle Rouge is priced at around $50 for a 700ml bottle. The gin is now available in the U.K. and France, with plans for further expansion to other markets in the future. In the meantime, those of us outside of the gin’s current markets can still turn to the brand’s other core offerings, such as Citadelle’s juniper-forward gin or its fruity and floral Jardin d’Été expression.

“If we continue to let these artificially made gins happen, 10 years from now more serious people will say is sweet, sticky stuff that is bright red,” Gabriel continued, per The Spirits Business. “I don’t want it to be that.”

“That’s why I thought it was really important to create something like Rouge, to say let’s make natural spirits and show you can do beautiful, 100% dry gin, and make it delicious. So that’s what we did.”

