Citadelle Gin Invites You on 'Sensory Stroll Through a Fragrant Garden'

French spirit brand Citadelle Gin invites imbibers on “a sensory stroll through a fragrant garden” with gin inspired by a garden cultivated by Debbie Gabriel, the wife of Citadelle Owner and Master Blender Alexandre Gabriel.

For over a quarter of a century, Citadelle has been crafting “gin de terroir” in the landscapes of southwest France, located within the historic Château de Bonbonnet. Within the Château grounds lies Debbie Gabriel’s garden, filled with a myriad of greenery, flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs. In an effort to capture the essence of this lush location, Alexandre Gabriel bottled up a “fragrant postcard” from the Château de Bonbonnet by creating Citadelle Jardin d’été.

Released in 2021 as a permanent part of the Citadelle Gin portfolio, Jardin d’été is made with Charentais melon, whole lemon, yuzu zest and orange peel, in addition to the 19 botanicals used to make the brand’s flagship gin, Citadelle Original.

“Jardin d’été is inspired by wandering through the beautiful summer garden that Debbie plants each year,” explained Alexandre Gabriel in a press release. “This garden is bursting with incredible flowers, vegetables and fruits and the scent is always so intoxicating. We created Citadelle Jardin d’été pairing melon flesh and whole lemon with zests of yuzu and sweet orange.”

Citadelle Jardin d’été, resting at 41.5% ABV, is now available nationwide for around $29.99 per 750ml bottle.

As part of Citadelle Gin’s ongoing campaign to highlight its summery terroir-driven expression, it has released three refreshing Jardin d’été cocktail recipes.

French Breakfast Martini

1.75 oz Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été

0.5 oz Ferrand Dry Curaçao

0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

Heaping bar spoon of jam

Orange twist, for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

Gin & Tonic À La Française

1 oz Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été

3 oz Tonic

Lemon peel, for garnish

In a large wine glass filled with ice, pour Citadelle and top with tonic. Express a lemon twist over the cocktail before placing it delicately in the glass.

Citadelle & Lemonade

2 oz Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été

1 oz Fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz Honey

4 oz Sparkling water

Lemon wheel and herbs, for garnish

Combine Citadelle, lemon juice and honey in a highball glass. Stir well until the honey is completely dissolved. Add ice and fill to the top with sparkling water. Garnish with lemon and aromatic herbs.

