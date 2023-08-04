 Citadelle Gin Invites You on 'Sensory Stroll Through a Fragrant Garden'
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter to get daily gin deals sent straight to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
Gin

French Spirit Brand Citadelle Gin Invites You on a ‘Sensory Stroll Through a Fragrant Garden’ With Its Latest Summery Gin

Candie GetgenAug 4th, 2023, 9:19 pm

Citadelle Jardin d’été offers juicy and fresh tasting notes from Charentais melon, whole lemon, yuzu zest and orange peel. (Photo: Citadelle Gin)

French spirit brand Citadelle Gin invites imbibers on “a sensory stroll through a fragrant garden” with gin inspired by a garden cultivated by Debbie Gabriel, the wife of Citadelle Owner and Master Blender Alexandre Gabriel.

For over a quarter of a century, Citadelle has been crafting “gin de terroir” in the landscapes of southwest France, located within the historic Château de Bonbonnet. Within the Château grounds lies Debbie Gabriel’s garden, filled with a myriad of greenery, flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs. In an effort to capture the essence of this lush location, Alexandre Gabriel bottled up a “fragrant postcard” from the Château de Bonbonnet by creating Citadelle Jardin d’été.

Released in 2021 as a permanent part of the Citadelle Gin portfolio, Jardin d’été is made with Charentais melon, whole lemon, yuzu zest and orange peel, in addition to the 19 botanicals used to make the brand’s flagship gin, Citadelle Original.

“Jardin d’été is inspired by wandering through the beautiful summer garden that Debbie plants each year,” explained Alexandre Gabriel in a press release. “This garden is bursting with incredible flowers, vegetables and fruits and the scent is always so intoxicating. We created Citadelle Jardin d’été pairing melon flesh and whole lemon with zests of yuzu and sweet orange.”

Citadelle Jardin d’été, resting at 41.5% ABV, is now available nationwide for around $29.99 per 750ml bottle.

As part of Citadelle Gin’s ongoing campaign to highlight its summery terroir-driven expression, it has released three refreshing Jardin d’été cocktail recipes.

French Breakfast Martini

  • 1.75 oz Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été
  • 0.5 oz Ferrand Dry Curaçao
  • 0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice
  • Heaping bar spoon of jam
  • Orange twist, for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

Gin & Tonic À La Française

  • 1 oz Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été
  • 3 oz Tonic
  • Lemon peel, for garnish

In a large wine glass filled with ice, pour Citadelle and top with tonic. Express a lemon twist over the cocktail before placing it delicately in the glass.

Citadelle & Lemonade

  • 2 oz Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été
  • 1 oz Fresh lemon juice
  • 0.5 oz Honey
  • 4 oz Sparkling water
  • Lemon wheel and herbs, for garnish

Combine Citadelle, lemon juice and honey in a highball glass. Stir well until the honey is completely dissolved. Add ice and fill to the top with sparkling water. Garnish with lemon and aromatic herbs.

Read next:

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in July 2023

Citadelle Gin to Expand Core Range With Red Berry Expression

7 Best Gins for Every Type of Tequila Lover

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Gin Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Gin Raiders:

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a campy mystery novel.

You may also like: