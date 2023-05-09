Brad Pitt Announces Launch of His Own Gin, The Gardener

On Monday, American actor Brad Pitt, who has previously dabbled in the wine and Champagne industry, announced the launch of his very own gin, The Gardener, reported People.

The new gin, a London dry inspired by the French Riviera, is set to be unveiled at this year’s Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and later released in September.

Tom Nichol, a veteran master distiller, and the Perrin family, Pitt’s original partners in his Miraval wines brand, collaborated on the project, per People. Described as “handcrafted by Brad, Tom and Perrin,” the limited-edition gin has been teased on social media for the past two months.

According to the report, the gin has already received recognition during invitational tastings at select bars in Europe. The Gardener Gin’s recipe features an abundance of juniper, coriander and licorice, as well as citrus notes from pink grapefruit, lemon and orange, according to the brand.

People shared that Matthieu Perrin, whose family has been working with Pitt for over ten years, described The Gardener Gin as: “an expression of the land we cultivate and guard for the generations to come. It is a quest for perfection, dreamed up by friends who share a dedication to art and to craft.”

Meanwhile, Nichol, who is 68 years old, is a highly regarded gin expert with more than four decades of experience. Nichol served as the Master Distiller for Tanqueray No. Ten in 2006, and the chance to create the gin he “always dreamed of” enticed him into the secret two-year partnership with Pitt and Perrin, according to People.

As we await the launch of The Gardener Gin, updates and additional information can be found on the brand’s website and social media accounts.

In another recent celebrity and gin launch curiously involving French-inspired theming, Emma Watson officially released her own gin in late April. Renais Gin, an ode to the sun-kissed vineyards of Chablis, is made in collaboration with Watson’s brother and features a bevy of French wine-based ingredients such as recycled grand cru grape skins and Kimmeridgian stone.

