Bombay Sapphire Highlights Spanish Citrus in Its Latest Gin, Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

Bombay Sapphire has partnered with suppliers and farmers in Murcia, Spain, to produce Premier Cru Murcian Lemon, a gin expression that celebrates the region and the citrus that it produces.

“I am delighted to showcase the work of our suppliers and farmers in Murcia, many of whom I’ve known personally for over 20 years, in a truly remarkable gin,” said Ivano Tonutti, Master of Botanicals, per the press release.

Premier Cru Murcian Lemon is produced in small batches with sustainably sourced Murcian Fino lemons, sweet Navel oranges and mandarins, all hand-peeled from late harvest, when flavors are most intense, per the brand.

“Each lemon has been hand-picked at its ripest moment in small quantities during the late Fino harvest season, using skillful techniques passed down from generation to generation,” Tonutti continued. “Murcian citrus is particularly special due to the exact region where it is grown. Sitting in a basin between mountain and sea, it is the perfect micro-climate for growing citrus that slowly ripens in the winter months for the best tasting fruit and impactful flavour.”

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon is bottled at 47% ABV and can be found here for £30 ($35.44) and is currently sold in select markets. Later this spring, Bombay Sapphire plans to launch Premier Cru nationwide.

A Taste of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

On the nose, Premier Cru is bright and full of juniper, similar to Bombay Sapphire’s flagship expression. This gin has every right to boast its lemony botanicals, as that’s primarily what can be tasted. The finish is long and zippy. At the end, sweet orange can be detected in a whisper of citrus peel. Premier Cru is for fans of classic London dry gins.

This gin is versatile. We suggest using Premier Cru in a dry martini (hello, lemon twist!), French 75 or Bee’s Knees — cocktails that all greatly benefit from a citrus-forward gin.

Recently, Bombay Sapphire partnered with “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann in launching a global campaign titled “Saw This, Made This” to encourage individuals to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

Read more:

Bee’s Knees Cocktail: Make This Easy, Delicious Gin Drink While Reading up on Its History

Baqsuiat Artwork, Only Displayed to the Public Once, Featured on Bombay Sapphire Bottle

7 Best London Dry Gins to Try in 2023

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.