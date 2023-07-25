Bombay Sapphire Showcases 4 Korean Artists in Exhibition

Bacardi Korea and four emerging Korean artists are joining forces in an upcoming Bombay Sapphire pop-up exhibition as part of the gin brand’s global campaign “Stir Creativity.”

Located in the heart of Gangnam, southern Seoul, the exhibition will be showcasing Bombay Sapphire bottle-inspired artwork by Park Seon-min, Yang Seung-bin, Goo Gi-jeong and Hur Yeon-hwa, reported The Investor. The event is set to run until July 31.

“Bringing our campaign to domestic grounds for the first time, we have invested considerable effort into delivering the full creative experience of Bombay Sapphire to consumers through immersive sensory encounters,” expressed a Bombay Sapphire representative, per the report. “We hope that visitors to the exhibition can truly feel the essence of Bombay Sapphire’s blue sensibility.”

In celebration of the campaign’s grand opening, Bacardi Korea is offering visitors Bombay-themed cocktails at ten local bars throughout the weekend. Moreover, Bombay Sapphire released a limited-edition summer Gin and Tonic package featuring glasses decorated with the artists’ blue brush strokes and a leather coaster, according to The Investor.

In May, Bombay Sapphire hosted the world’s largest mass-participated AI art event in collaboration with film director Baz Luhrmann.

No stranger to spotlighting artists, the spirit brand has also launched a special-edition bottle of gin that featured a piece of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work that had previously been displayed to the public only once.

