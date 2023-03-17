Bombay Sapphire Adds Tom Collins Cocktail to RTD Portfolio

Top gin brand Bombay Sapphire has added a lemony ready-to-drink creation to its portfolio of canned cocktails. The new drink, Citrus Collins, is a Tom Collins-inspired cocktail made using the brand’s signature London dry expression, Mediterranean lemon juice and sugar syrup.

Bombay Sapphire’s current RTD portfolio includes a gin and tonic and a light gin and tonic.

“Following the success of the launch of BOMBAY Citron Pressé last year, we’re thrilled to launch a ready-to-drink version, inspired by the iconic Tom Collins cocktail,” shared Claire Layfield, Brand Director for Bombay Sapphire U.K. and Ireland, per Kam City.

“Packed with vibrant, zesty, citrus notes, the BOMBAY Pressé Citrus Collins promises to be unrivalled when it comes to taste,” Layfield continued. “It has been skilfully crafted to showcase the signature juniper and citrus notes of BOMBAY Citron Pressé gin, meaning fans can enjoy a bar-standard cocktail and the quality that BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is known for.”

“The beauty of our ready-to-drink portfolio is that the emphasis is placed on convenience, but not at the expense of taste.”

Citrus Collins is now available for purchase, priced at $25.99 per four-pack.

Seemingly on a citrus-fueled kick, Bombay Sapphire recently launched a citrus-forward expression made using fruit sourced from Spanish farmers. Bombay Sapphire’s Premier Cru Murcian Lemon Gin is just as lemony as its name implies, yet ensures a classic dry gin experience with a firm juniper backbone. If you can find a bottle, try it out in a French 75 or Bee’s Knees.

