Bombay Sapphire Expands Flavored Gin Lineup With Bombay Citron Pressé - Gin Raiders

On Wednesday, Bombay Sapphire announced the launch of its latest flavored gin, Bombay Citron Pressé, in Canada. According to the brand, the new release draws inspiration from the classic Tom Collins cocktail, a drink made simply with gin, lemon juice, sugar and soda water.

The last time the Bacardi-owned gin giant launched a cocktail-inspired spirit was in 2021 with its Bramble-themed expression, aptly named Bombay Bramble.

Made from hand-picked Mediterranean lemons harvested early in the season, Bombay Citron Pressé undergoes an infusion process in which lemons are peeled and concentrated to create a 100% natural fruit infusion. Blended with the brand’s signature vapor-infused gin, Bombay Citron Pressé is produced without added sugar.

According to a news release, James Fisher, Senior Brand Manager for Bombay Sapphire Canada said, “As a brand, we strive to stir creativity within our consumers by producing a gin that acts as the perfect canvas for cocktails and we’re taking that one step further with our newest flavour expression.” “In keeping with our unique vapour infusion process, we’re able to continue building our flavoured portfolio and elevate the gin category while favouring natural, premium ingredients with no added sugar.” “BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ is inspired by the iconic cocktail, the Tom Collins,” Fisher added, per the news release. “Allowing gin fans to enjoy a taste of the familiar, but with a twist, this new innovation offers a naturally elevated twist on the traditional G&T or Gin & Soda, perfect for stirring some creativity into your next cocktail.”

Bombay Citron Pressé provides a base for mixologists and gin enthusiasts alike to experiment with, the brand shared. Consider trying it over ice with soda water and a squeeze of lemon, or pair it with other ingredients, such as cloudy lemonade or tonic. Additional cocktail recommendations include a White Lady and Southside Fizz, a Champagne-based drink.

Bottled at 40% ABV, Bombay Citron Pressé is now available at major liquor stores and select bars across Canada.

We now patiently await this lemony gin’s U.S. release. In the meantime, one can check out Bombay Sapphire’s other citrus-forward expression, Premier Cru Murcian Lemon, which debuted in the States in February. Find our aggregated review for it here.

