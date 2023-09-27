 Beefeater Gin, London-Based Artist Debut New Bottle Design
Beefeater Gin Joins Forces With Lettering Artist in Creating Limited-Edition Bottling That Celebrates the ‘Spirit of London’

Candie GetgenSep 27th, 2023, 8:49 pm

London-based lettering artist Rachel Joy collaborates with Beefeater Gin to debut a special bottling that spotlights the capital of England. (Photo: Beefeater Gin)

Beefeater Gin has joined forces with renowned London-based lettering artist, Rachel Joy, to unveil a limited-edition bottle design that aims to embody the diverse and vibrant essence of the iconic English city.

“I grew up in London and I have always felt a deep connection to the city’s energy, rich artistic heritage, diverse identity and modern attitude,” Joy shared, as reported by Little Black Book Online. “It’s provided a backdrop that has continuously inspired my lettering artwork.”

“It’s been amazing to partner with Beefeater Gin, an iconic brand also rooted in London. Being able to infuse the capital’s lettering into our collaboration really captures and brings to life London’s spirit. I hope the bottle design and installation radiate joy, vibrancy and the love I have for London.”

The bottle designs’s launch event, a collaboration celebrated globally, featured a 24-hour installation at King’s Cross St Pancras Station on Tuesday. Six large representations of Joy’s lettering artwork were dropped into the station, capturing the essence of the “Spirit of London.”

Furthermore, Beefeater Gin has partnered with four bars, each representing a unique local atmosphere treasured by its residents. These bars are presenting complimentary Beefeater gin and tonics. This offer, available from September 26 to October 8, seeks to revive love for the city and encourage social gatherings. Imbibers can redeem the offer by mentioning “Beefeater x Rachel Joy” to the bartender at each location.

The participating bars include Beefeater Distillery in Kennington, Little Bat in Islington, Callooh Callay in Shoreditch, Callooh Callay in Chelsea and The Pilgrim in Kennington. To help people discover these venues, an illustrated map is available on the Beefeater website.

(Photo: Beefeater Gin)

The limited-edition Beefeater London x Rachel Joy bottle will be available in the U.K. from the distillery shop, Drinks Supermarket and online via the London Beefeater Distillery website. Starting this month, it will be available in nine other countries, including Italy, France and Canada.

Additionally, the bottling is slated to be offered World Duty Free throughout the U.K. in 2024.

“We’re excited to be spreading the Spirit of London globally though our latest collaboration with London-born lettering artist Rachel Joy, who has revisited our pack design inspired by the creativity, energy and diversity of the city with her unique style of lettering embedded in London street art,” said Murielle Dessenis, global vice president of marketing at Beefeater, per Little Black Book Online.

“We are delighted that the launch will be in our heart and home, and that Beefeater-lovers around the world will soon be able to own their own unique artwork representing the very best talent of London.”

