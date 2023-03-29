Bayab African Grown Gin Comes to US - Gin Raiders

Spearhead Spirits‘ Bayab African Grown Gin has officially debuted in the U.S. and, according to the brand, a third spirit is set to launch later this year, per Bevnet.

Also joining the U.S. launch is the brand’s award-winning, sugarcane-based Vusa Vodka.

Bayab is a small-batch gin from Africa. Each Bayab gin is produced using locally grown wheat and African-sourced botanicals, including juniper, coriander, rosemary, cinnamon, coarse salt, lemon peel, orange peel and Baobab fruit. The resulting spirit is then blended with water from the Midlands of Kwazulu-Natal.

Currently, there are three expressions in the Bayab range: Classic Dry, Burnt Orange & Marula and African Rose Water. At the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Bayab was acknowledged as a Gold Medal winner.

Founded in 2021 by Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin, Spearhead Spirits’ mission is to “put Africa on every bar back in the world” through its collection of premium spirits.

Each Bayab gin can be found for around $35, bottled at 43% ABV.

