Bathtub Gin Marks King's Coronation With Gin and Rose Candle

To mark King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, Bathtub Gin has launched a limited-edition English Tudor Rose candle, which comes as a gift with every bottle of the spirit producer’s seasonal Rose & Cardamom Gin.

In February, Bathtub Gin released its Rose & Cardamom expression in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Inspired by love spells of ancient times, the richly perfumed, spicy spirit takes notes from Indian and Middle Eastern recipes, where rose and cardamom are typically featured.

According to the brand, the candle’s floral bouquet and herbal warmth are designed to be perfectly paired with Rose & Cardamom Gin’s botanical base.

“Inspired by the English Rose found in the coronation emblem, the scent has been blended with gentle notes of rose, geranium, and nutmeg and features the emblem on the lid,” Bathtub Gin explained. “Handmade in England, just like the gin itself, it’s the perfect way to add some ambience to your celebrations!”

Bathtub Gin uses its original cold-compounded recipe and adds rose from natural steam-distilled petals to create its seasonal gin. Then, cardamom from a cold-compounded tincture is added to the mix. Each bottle features a hand-drawn illustration of a Bathtub filled with roses and cardamom pods and is hand wrapped, strung and waxed in Kent, England.

While supplies last, a bottle of Bathtub Gin Rose & Cardamom (with a free coronation candle) can be purchased for £32.95 ($40.89) through Master of Malt.

Included in the candle and gin bundle launch is a recipe for a Rose & Cardamom Coronation Pink Negroni cocktail.

Rose & Cardamom Coronation Pink Negroni

25 ml Bathtub Gin Rose & Cardamom

25 ml Lillet Blanc

25 ml Campari

Pink grapefruit wedge

Fill a glass with ice and pour over all ingredients. Stir for 15 seconds and garnish with a grapefruit wedge. Then, light your candle for a truly sensory sip!

