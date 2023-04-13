Barr Hill Gin Launches its First RTD Cocktail in Partnership With Local Brewery - Gin Raiders

Caledonia Spirits’ Barr Hill Gin has teamed up with local brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids to officially distribute its first ready-to-drink cocktail, a canned gin and tonic.

The new RTD launch comes following the implementation of Act 177, which was enacted last year. Instead of being limited to establishments managed by the Department of Liquor and Lottery, the law permits beverages with an alcohol percentage of less than 12% to be sold through retail establishments. Barr Hill Gin & Tonic rests at a cool 9.3% ABV.

“I’ve always admired Barr Hill and the delicious spirits that they make with Vermont agricultural ingredients,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids, per Vermont Business Magazine. “Their commitment to community as a values-driven brand makes this a natural partnership. We couldn’t be more excited that they chose The Beer Guy to distribute their tasty cocktails throughout Vermont.”

Barr Hill Gin & Tonic is made from the brand’s award-winning classic gin, a traditional tonic handcrafted with cinchona tree bark, fresh citrus, lemongrass and Barr Hill’s own honey.

Read more: Barr Hill Gin Review

Priced at $19.99 per four-pack of twelve-ounce drinks, the RTD gin cocktail is set to be available exclusively in Vermont starting April 17.

“I’ve been a skeptic of canned cocktails for a while, but this one is special – and it must be shared,” shared Ryan Christiansen, head distiller and president of Barr Hill Gin, according to the report.

“It comes from the visionary bartenders in our Montpelier distillery who make tonic the right way – without artificial ingredients or extracts. Real tonic is hard to find, but when made well, it’s as good as the gin.”

