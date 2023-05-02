Barr Hill Partners With Cocktail Pub to Launch Bespoke Gin

Caledonia Spirits‘ Barr Hill Gin and British-inspired cocktail pub The Fed, located in The Langham, Boston, have partnered to create a bespoke gin made with local honey.

The Langham, Boston is a historic high-end hotel housed in a former Federal Reserve Bank in Massachusets, while Barr Hill is situated in Vermont, where it uses raw honey in its entire gin range.

The Langham, Boston Signature Gin is distilled in custom-built botanical extraction stills and features “heaps of juniper,” alongside floral raw honey that was harvested locally to the hotel, according to Vermont Business Magazine.

The Fed resembles a 1920’s era private cocktail lounge, paying homage to the building’s inception as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. This new spirit collaboration will add to The Fed’s reputation for thoughtfully crafted cocktails and excellent pints.

“We wanted to work with Barr Hill not just because of their high quality products, but also their locality and the values the company holds,” said Paige McGroarty, Bar Manager at The Fed, per the report. “Barr Hill’s product is so unique and we knew this would be a celebrated partnership.”

Sam Nelis, Landcrafted Educator at Barr Hill Gin, shared with Vermont Business Magazine: “We are thrilled to have partnered with The Langham Boston to create for them a signature Barr Hill Gin variation that represents their local terroir. The result is a delicious gin that can shine bright in the multitude of thoughtfully crafted cocktails offered at The Fed.”

The Fed will host a Gin & Tonic party on May 18 to mark the official launch of its collaboration with Barr Hill Gin. Find out more here.

In April, Barr Hill officially debuted its very first ready-to-drink cocktail, a canned gin and tonic made in partnership with local brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids.

