Bacardi Appoints New Master of Botanicals for Bombay Sapphire Gin

On Tuesday, Bacardi announced the appointment of Alessandro Garneri as the new Master of Botanicals for its popular brands Bombay Sapphire gin and Martini vermouth.

Garneri is a skilled agronomist and has been a member of the Bacardi team for more than 17 years. He has served as the head of the Global Botanicals Center in Geneva since 2017, where he has focused on implementing cutting-edge technology and pushing the boundaries of sustainable sourcing and product innovation in Bacardi’s premium spirits portfolio, according to the announcment.

In his new role, Garneri will be responsible for overseeing the entire process of bringing botanicals from the field to the bottle for the production of Bacardi’s spirits, ensuring consistency in quality and flavor for brands such as St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, Noilly Prat vermouth and Bénédictine liqueur.

“It’s an honor to become the Master of Botanicals for such iconic and well-loved brands,” commented Garneri, according to the news release. “I have been passionate about science, the natural world and technology for as long as I can remember, and I feel privileged to be able to pursue those passions through my work. As a family-owned company, Bacardi does the right thing when it comes to sourcing and I’m excited to continue that legacy, creating a blueprint for others in the industry to follow.”

Garneri takes over from industry veteran Ivano Tonutti, who is retiring after more than three decades with Bacardi. Tonutti’s expertise and leadership have contributed to the creation of iconic brands Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru and Martini Non-Alcoholic aperitivo. Bacardi shared that he has also been instrumental in the business’ efforts to promote sustainable farming practices and protect the environment and the livelihoods of its farmers and suppliers.

Read next:

Top 3 Peppery Gins to Try if You Crave Spice

Baqsuiat Artwork, Only Displayed to the Public Once, Featured on Bombay Sapphire Bottle

How to Make the Perfect Negroni, According to Anthony Bourdain

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.