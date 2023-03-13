Award-Winning Gin Brand Debuts in Bulgaria With 4 Mint-Based Expressions - Gin Raiders

Following its successful launch in 25 countries, award-winning spirit brand Mintis Gin has officially debuted in Bulgaria with help from beverage supplier Cherry Picking, per The Spirits Business.

“We have been developing Mintis for two years to bring to the gin market a really special, well-balanced, fresh taste of mint, fruit and juniper ­– perfect for a gin and tonic,” Mintis Gin CEO Stepan Stanek said, as reported by The Spirits Business.

“We are very happy that they see it the same way also in Bulgaria.”

Mintis Gin first launched in 2021 and has already raked in multiple gold awards from the World Gin Awards and Global Gin Masters competition last year. Additionally, the brand’s blackcurrant expression earned “Best Italian Flavored” while its flagship expression won “Best Italian Signature Botanical” the same year.

All of Mintis Gin’s products are distilled by hand at a family-run distillery in Piemont, Italy. The entire range features Pancalieri mint, considered one of the world’s best mint varietals, as a key botanical and flavoring component.

“We were looking for some really unique gin that can be successful in a competitive gin market, and that‘s why we choose Mintis Gin,” added Andrey Vasilev, CEO of Cherry Picking, per the report.

“With eye-catching bottles and unmatched, minty-refreshing taste, it’s one of a kind.”

In addition to highlighting mint in its spirits, bunches of fresh mint are recalled in the gin bottle’s subtle hourglass silhouette and embossed leaf design. According to Mintis Gin, the glass vessel helps to “reinforce the value of the gins.”

Mintis Gin is bottled at 41.8% ABV and can be found for under $40 — where it is sold. While not currently available in the U.S., keep an eye out for future Mintis Gin launches on the brand’s website.

