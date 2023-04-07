Aviation Gin and Betty Buzz Tonic Unite in Ad for Blake Lively's Mixer Brand

Beverage brands owned by married actor couple Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) and Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) collide in a new ad for Betty Buzz Sparkling Mixers that flips the script on the classic gin and tonic combination. Rightly so, Reynolds’ Aviation Gin joins in on the fun.

“The tonic and gin,” a sultry voice begins narrating as Lively cracks open a bottle of Betty Buzz Tonic Water.

“No better duo since Clyde and Bonnie, Watson and Holmes, cheese and mac, jelly and peanut butter.”

“Yes, my friends,” the narration continues as Lively slides a bubbling tonic and gin toward the viewer. “This cocktail is a real Juliet and Romeo love story.”

First launched in 2021, Betty Buzz mixers are made with real fruit and botanical extracts. Free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives, the celebrity-owned brand offers a range of flavors, including “American-style” Tonic Water, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer.

About Aviation Gin

Unabashedly American, Aviation Gin entered the gin scene in 2006, a time when the classically dry spirit was experiencing a boom in popularity as imbibers began reaching for gins with less emphasis on piney juniper. The popular gin brand is even accredited with inventing the “New Western Style” of gin, one which we now call modern or contemporary.

Made with lavender, orange, sasparilla, caraway, cardamom, coriander and juniper, Aviation Gin can be found for under $30 at just about any store that sells spirits.

After noticing the spirit brand’s success, Reynolds acquired a stake in Aviation Gin from Davos in 2018. The actor has since maintained an active role in marketing the gin, starring in a number of cheeky ad campaigns.

In February, Reynolds was featured in a “last minute” Superbowl ad where he offered fans of his gin the opportunity to score free tickets to next year’s big game.

