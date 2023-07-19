Gin Distillery Owned by Former Porn Baron Owes $1.3M in Dept

Brisbane Distillery, helmed by Jon Atherton, a former prominent figure in the adult entertainment industry, has recently faced financial ruin with debts exceeding $1.3 million, News.com.au reported.

Having established itself as Brisbane’s pioneering gin distillery in 2019, Brisbane Distillery aimed to create locally-produced spirits infused with native Australian botanicals. The distillery also offered immersive gin and rum school experiences, allowing visitors the opportunity to craft custom spirits using a variety of botanicals and spices.

Regrettably, the vision has now crumbled, as revealed by liquidator Daniel Moore’s submissions to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. These documents disclosed a staggering $420,000 debt owed to the Australian Taxation Office, alongside outstanding payments to suppliers, per News.com.au. The company’s downfall has also been attributed to its eviction from its West End premises due to unpaid rent, as ruled by the Supreme Court in May.

In April, the distillery put its double-decker gin bus up for sale in an effort to make some extra money. According to a Reddit post discussing the gin producer going into liquidation, the bus was at one point listed for over $435,000.

Per News.com.au, Atherton denied any involvement in illicit activities, asserting that no criminal charges were filed against him. Instead, he attributed the company’s demise to a tumultuous year filled with adversity. The challenges included the far-reaching effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and substantial losses stemming from a flooding incident that caused damage to products and equipment, according to the report.

