After Quickly Selling Out 2 Years in a Row, Aldi Brings Back Limited-Edition Hot Cross Bun Gin

Fans of seasonally inspired spirits and spiced baked goods rejoice! Aldi Australia has officially begun selling its beloved, limited-edition hot cross bun gin liqueur, which quickly sold old two years in a row.

The gin, first introduced in 2021, is produced by U.K.-based Manchester Drinks Co. and features tasting notes from ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Aldi describes the gin as a “fruity taste of hot cross buns in a glass.”

For a signature serve, try Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur over ice, with a splash of soda water or with ginger ale, garnished with a slice of orange.

While stocks last, the festive gin liqueur can be found at participating Aldi locations for $24.99 per 500 ml bottling.

In January, Aldi lost a lengthy court battle with U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer over the infringement of a holiday-themed gin liqueur bottle design. Following the court’s ruling, an Aldi representative stated: “We are disappointed with this judgement and will be appealing the decision. Aldi is committed to offering customers the highest quality products, at the lowest possible prices.”

