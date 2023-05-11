Aldi Enters the World of Japanese Gin With Yuzu & Mandarin Expression

On Thursday, Aldi U.K. announced the launch of its first Japanese gin, Yuzu & Mandarin, which has already been awarded a silver medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

According to Aldi, the new gin is a zesty, aromatic spirit with notes of mandarin and yuzu, paired with hints of juniper, cherry blossom and Sansho peppers.

Yuzu & Mandarin is crafted using the same meticulous blending method used in Japanese whisky production, Aldi shared. The process involves fusing native botanicals to create a distinctly Japanese flavor profile.

The new gin is set to hit Aldi stores and Click&Collect on Tuesday, May 21, priced at a reasonable £16.99 ($21.27).

In March, Aldi made headlines for its Rhubarb & Ginger gin, which was given a perfect score of 98 at the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition. The high score demonstrated that even budget gins can offer the same high quality and flavor as craft and premium gins.

Read next:

7 Best Floral Gins to Try This Spring

After Quickly Selling Out 2 Years in a Row, Aldi Brings Back Limited-Edition Hot Cross Bun Gin

Every Gin That Won a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.