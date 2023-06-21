Devastating Fire at Home Distillery Claims 400 Liters of Gin

On Wednesday, a shed-turned-distillery in the Belham district of London fell victim to a destructive fire, resulting in the spillage of approximately 400 liters of partially distilled gin.

According to London News Online, prompt action was taken to combat the blaze, with the assistance of four firetrucks and approximately 25 firefighters, who battled the flames on Wiseton Road.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., the London Fire Brigade was alerted to the situation and swiftly dispatched crews from Tooting, Clapham, Wandsworth and Battersea fire stations to the scene, per the report. Their collective efforts managed to control the fire by 1:10 p.m.

The shed, situated in the garden of a mid-terraced house, served as a home distillery and suffered significant damage as a result of the fire. Thankfully, the spilled gin was contained within the confines of a courtyard on the premises, preventing its spread and minimizing potential hazards.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and is reportedly under investigation.

