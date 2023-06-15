Gin Is the Secret to Long Life, 100-Year-Old Woman Says

On Tuesday, Beatrice Peters celebrated her 100th birthday in style at The Old Vicarage care home in Preston, England. Surrounded by loved ones and care home staff, Peters reveled in the festivities. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her unconventional secret to a long and fulfilling life: drinking gin.

Throughout her life, Peters worked as a skilled seamstress and knitter, while also raising two sons with her late husband Vincent, per Lancashire Post. She cherishes memories of holidays in Ireland and her visits to the Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria.

When asked what her “youthful secret” was, Peters said, “I think it’s gin – I like gin, but only if there is something with it.”

In addition to her love for gin, Peters enjoys various activities at The Old Vicarage care home. She finds joy in socializing, watching television and engaging in arts and crafts. Animals also hold a special place in her heart, and she has a history of keeping Labradors as pets. When her beloved dog, Whiskey, passed away, Beatrice decided to adopt a rescue cat, according to Lancashire Post.

The care home staff at The Old Vicarage went above and beyond to organize a memorable celebration for Peters. Balloons, gifts and cards filled the room as Beatrice enjoyed her favorite tipple. Her care assistant, Doreen Miller, went so far as to come in on her day off to be part of this momentous occasion.

“My bones aren’t creaking yet,” Peters added, per Lancashire Post. “It’s a lovely surprise having all this done for me. They’ve made such a lovely, grand party for me.”

To further mark the occasion, Peters received a special telegram from King Charles, to which she commented, “I always thought he looked quite quiet.”

Described as a remarkable lady with an infectious sense of humor, Peters continues to captivate everyone around her with her love for music and her radiant smile. Her positive outlook and unwavering spirit have endeared her to those who know her best. As Miller remarked, “She is part of my family now.”

In a world where longevity advice often revolves around strict diets and rigorous exercise, Peters reminds us that sometimes it’s the simple pleasures, like a glass of gin, that add a little extra sparkle to our lives.

