York Minster Debuts Gin Made With Herbs From Its Own Gardens

York Minster, one of Northern Europe’s largest cathedrals, has launched its very own gin. The spirit, an aptly named York Minster Gin, is produced by craft distillery York Gin and includes a bouquet of botanicals sourced from the iconic cathedral’s gardens, according to York Gin.

York Minster Gin will be sold exclusively at the York Minster gift shop for £40 ($48.14) per 70cl bottle. Bottles can be purchased from Monday to Saturday from noon and from 12.30pm on Sundays.

The gin’s label features an illustration of Minster’s West End, with York Gin’s cat perched atop the building. According to York Gin, the cat is one of York’s historic symbols and have also been associated with gin since the 18th century.

“We have loved working with York Minster to produce this wonderful gin, said York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala, per the distillery. “Using a botanical from the Minster’s very own gardens grounds it here in York. And the York Minster Rose petals are a delightful nod to the incredible Rose Window.”

In addition to York Minster white rose petals, the new gin includes herbaceous notes from the Artemisia arborescens tree in the Minster’s Dean’s Park. Both botanicals help root the gin in the history of the ancient city of York.

“The Minster is the most iconic building in York – and one of the country’s most famous structures,” Godivala continued. “Its fascinating history stretches back millennia and we are proud to add to this history with a gin that is definitely rooted in York and made in our sustainable distillery in the city.”

