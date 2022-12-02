York Gin Bottles Cozy Mulling Spices for a ‘Traditional Taste of Christmas’ - Gin Raiders

Just in time for the holiday season, U.K.-based York Gin has unveiled its limited-edition gin made with ingredients found in cozy mulled drinks.

York Gin Spiced Apple is produced with cinnamon, cloves, ginger and Glory of York apples. The holiday spirit is inspired by wassail, a traditional festive mulled drink that has been enjoyed for centuries.

According to the gin producer, Wassailing was originally a Christmastime traditional ceremony held in orchards to encourage a good harvest the following autumn. The term is also related to the singing of carols.

“This gin is so evocative of centuries of Christmases past,” said York Gin Co-Founder Emma Godivala, per Gin Mag. “The cinnamon, cloves and ginger are an intrinsic part of mulled drinks, enjoyed for centuries at Christmas. Apples were traditionally part of wassail – as well as being the precursors to the modern bauble.

Spiced Apple is available for a special pre-order price of £39 ($47.88) on York Gin’s website. The spirit is bottled at 42.5% and shipments will start going out on Dec. 6.

“York is one of the UK’s Christmassy cities – the St Nick’s Market was ranked in the top five Christmas markets in the world this year,” Godivala added, according to Gin Mag. “So we love the festive season in York. And the city is packed with people enjoying the atmosphere – many of them walking around with a mulled wine or mulled gin in hand.”

York Gin has also released a seasonally-inspired Chocolate & Orange Gin. Godivala noted that the Terrys’ Chocolate Orange was invented in York and has been made in the city for decades. Find Chocolate & Orange Christmas Gin here.

Suggested serves for Spiced Apple are a warm Spiced Apple Bramble made with blackberry liqueur, a Fiery Festivity with ginger ale and a gin and tonic with cinnamon stick garnish. Yum!

York Gin Spiced Apple Tasting notes, Per the Brand

Nose: Spicy warming notes from clove, hints of apple

Palate: Juniper leads with apple and ginger warmth

Finish: Warming, with a long, well balanced finish

Read next:

Disney World Widens Liquor Options With Gin Cocktails Now on the Menu

The Best Gin Christmas Cocktails to Sip This Holiday Season

Hendrick’s Opens the World’s First Underwater Bar So You Can Finally Drink Gin With Mermaids

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.