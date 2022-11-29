World Cup Fan Caught Trying to Booze into Stadium — in Binoculars

A Mexico fan tried to sneak in alcohol in binocularspic.twitter.com/uwr28DuRM5 — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 24, 2022

The official FIFA World Cup 2022 Twitter account has posted a video in which security guards are seen handling what appears to be a pair of binoculars.

The security guard holding the binoculars first lifts them to his face as if pretending to glance out of the eyepiece. A lid is screwed off before the security guard seems to take a quick whiff of the contents and mimics the action of almost taking a swig of booze. According to the World Cup Twitter account, this was the moment a “Mexico fan” tried to sneak alcohol into the stadium.

This binocular booze moment follows the decision to ban beer sales at World Cup stadiums — only two days before games started. Prior to flat-out banning alcohol on stadium grounds, World Cup organizers previously relocated beer sales tents to less-visible locations. This decision was apparently made after the country’s royal family deemed the tents as “too prominent.”

Attempting to make light of the beer-ban situation, Budweiser announced that the country of the winning team of the World Cup will get a warehouse full of free beer. As the official beer of the World Cup, Budweiser anticipated massive sales, which now seem impossible to achieve.

To be the official beer supplier for the future 2026 World Cup, Budweiser producer Anheuser-Busch InBev now seeks a $47 million price cut in its deal with FIFA.

