Just Days Before the Games Start, World Cup Organizers Relocate Beer Sales to Less-Visible Locations - Gin Raiders

Just a few days before the World Cup games start, Qatari organizers have asked AB InBev, owner of Budweiser, to relocate beer sale tents to less visible locations, ESPN reported. According to The New York Times, the county’s royal family wanted the beer tents moved because they were “too prominent.”

“AB InBev was informed on November 12 and are working with FIFA to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed,” the beverage producer said on Monday, according to ESPN. “We are working with FIFA to bring the best possible experience to the fans.”

Qatar has restrictive laws surrounding the sales, advertisement and public consumption of alcohol. With Budweiser set as the official beer of the World Cup, agreements were made regarding where booze sales can take place. Special “fan zones” were set up to allow World Cup fans to enjoy beer in proximity to the stadium. Per ESPN, organizers said that the fan zones are being directly impacted with the new beer tent locations.

Only alcohol-free Bud Zero can be served within the stadium and during games, ESPN reported.

Outside of stadium proximity, World Cup fans can enjoy alcoholic beverages at designated bars and hotels. A “secret map” has even been created to help imbibers find alcohol-selling locations. Sports fans should be aware of prices upfront, however, since it has been previously reported that a pint of beer can cost $140 at a sports bar during the World Cup.

