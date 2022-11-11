World Cup Fans May Be Paying $140 per Pint of Beer in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is rapidly approaching and shocking booze prices have been revealed. According to News.com.au, a single pint of beer is going to cost you $140.

This price is sourced from a sport bar’s $425 fee to watch the World Cup semi-finals and finals, News.com.au reported. The fee, which some are referring to as exploitative, includes a three-drink voucher for bottles of Budweiser (the official beer of the world cup), Corona or a glass of house wine.

Despite Qatar’s strict laws surrounding alcohol advertising, Budweiser anticipates to make more sales in Qatar during the four weeks of the World Cup than it would in an entire year. In preparation, the beer producer is training arounnd 6,000 city workers to serve the beer properly and responsibly during the event.

The sale of alcohol during the World Cup will be moved from hotel bars to outside stadiums and fan zones to accommodate imbibing fans.

Public drinking is also restricted in Qatar. To serve as an alternative to arrests or jail time, “special zones to sober up” have been created.

“There are plans in place for people to sober up if they’ve been drinking excessively,” said Qatar World Cup Chief Nasser Al Khater. “It’s a place to make sure that they keep themselves safe, they’re not harmful to anybody else.”

In other World Cup news, a limited-release gin has been launched in honor of Wales’ first time participating in the World Cup Finals since 1958.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and the spirits industry. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter