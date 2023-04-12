 Group of Women Pepper Spray Total Wine Employees Before Taking Off With Shopping Carts Full of Booze - Gin Raiders
Group of Women Pepper Spray Total Wine Employees Before Taking Off With Shopping Carts Full of Booze

Candie GetgenApr 12th, 2023, 6:16 pm

Employees of a Total Wine in Louisiana are pepper sprayed by a group of women before multiple shopping carts full of booze are allegedly stolen. (Photo: Google Maps)

Police are on the lookout for a group of female suspects who allegedly stole several shopping carts full of liquor from a Total Wine in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported Acadiana news outlet KLFY.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 5, just after 6 p.m. when multiple women tried to exit the store without paying for merchandise, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. When confronted by employees of the alcohol retailer, the suspects reportedly used pepper spray and managed to escape with a haul of unspecified liquor.

While the exact amount of liquor is unknown, it is believed to be significant as the suspects reportedly filled up multiple shopping carts. Additionally, authorities have noted that the suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Kia sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP, where they can provide anonymous tips.

Filed Under:

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a thrilling mystery novel.

