Group of Women Pepper Spray Total Wine Employees Before Taking Off With Shopping Carts Full of Booze - Gin Raiders

Police are on the lookout for a group of female suspects who allegedly stole several shopping carts full of liquor from a Total Wine in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported Acadiana news outlet KLFY.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 5, just after 6 p.m. when multiple women tried to exit the store without paying for merchandise, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. When confronted by employees of the alcohol retailer, the suspects reportedly used pepper spray and managed to escape with a haul of unspecified liquor.

While the exact amount of liquor is unknown, it is believed to be significant as the suspects reportedly filled up multiple shopping carts. Additionally, authorities have noted that the suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Kia sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP, where they can provide anonymous tips.

Read next:

Man Forcibly Removed From Plane While ‘Sobbing Like a Toddler’ After Denied Preflight Gin and Tonic

‘Shaken, Not Stirred’: Why James Bond Is Wrong About How He Drinks a Martini

Man Breaks Into Liquor Store by Punching Holes Through Wall and ‘Politely Unplugging Wires’

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.