LGBTQ, Woman-Owned Gin Brand Launches in New York City

An LGBTQ and woman-owned and operated gin brand, Suncliffe Gin, launched in New York City, according to BevNet. The brand will also be hosting a series of social events in celebration of the launch.

Suncliffe was first released in Arizona in August 2021. This new launch expands the brand’s reach, helping the emerging business grow in the U.S.’s developing gin industry.

“The way our queerness has manifested itself in Arizona is through close relationships with queer-owned bars and bartenders—and I feel like that’s just how it naturally exists,” said Co-Founder Thomas Giddings in an interview with the Spruce Eats. “Being able to support people and have them support us.

Suncliffe highlights botanicals from the founders’ beloved Arizona terroir. Three breeds of native juniper — one-seed, shaggy and alligator — are “shaken from the twisted trees of Sedona” and joined with wild-foraged botanicals such as manzanita, ponderosa pine bark, and western elderflower.

The manzanita and pondersoa pine bark are two unique botanicals that require individual FDA approval, according to the brand.

“We were inspired by the hues of Arizona in designing a product and bottle that highlights the region and offers a new perspective on gin branding,” Co-Founder Clare noted in a report.

The gin is vapor-infused in a custom CARL copper still from a base of non-GMO certified corn. Suncliffe is non-chill filtered to preserve the freshness of its botanicals and rests at an ABV of 45%.

The James Beard Foundation’s October dinner in celebration of LGBTQIA+ History Month was supported by Suncliffe. The gin brand also supports the Navajo Water Project, which provides families in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona with clean, hot and cold running water.

Find a New York stockist of Suncliffe Gin here.

