Woman Arrested for Smuggling Spider Monkey in Beer Box

A 20-year-old woman in Brownsville, Texas, has been arrested in relation to fleeing an immigration checkpoint and illegally smuggling a spider monkey in a beer box into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it, ICE reported. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 2.

According to ICE, an investigation was carried out by the Kingsville Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Smuggling in endangered species for commercial gain is a tragic crime against nature’s precious resources,” said Craig Larrabee, Acting Special Agent in Charge, HSI San Antonio, per ICE. “HSI takes every opportunity to join our federal, private sector and international partners to share our knowledge, experience and investigative techniques designed to protect and preserve threatened and endangered species.”

According to the report, officers noticed a wooden box with holes as the women attempted to enter the U.S. through the Brownsville Gateway International Bridge on March 21. The woman told officers that the box “contained beer” she “purchased in Mexico,” ICE reported. Officers found a live spider monkey in the box and referred the woman to a secondary inspection. Instead of complying, she sped off, ran a traffic light and almost hit officers and other vehicles, per ICE. Multiple online postings regarding the sale of a spider monkey were reportedly found with the woman’s number listed.

Ice reported that the woman turned herself in on March 28, admitting that she knowingly imported the spider monkey without declaring it and intentionally fled from law enforcement.

The monkey has been recovered and is living safely in an animal shelter in Central Florida.

Sentencing will take place on Jan. 25 in 2023. The woman faces a possible fine of up to $250,000 and potentially up to twenty years in federal prison, ICE reported.

