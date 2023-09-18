Woman Accused of DUI Claims She Took 'Small Shots' to Test Alcohol Shipment at Workplace

In Madisonville, Tennessee, an incident unfolded on September 5 that involved a 29-year-old woman reportedly driving under the influence with a child in her car. According to The Advocate & Democrat, she informed police that she had previously been “required” to sample a recent alcohol shipment at her workplace.

The accused, Jacquelyne Patterson, who is employed at a local liquor store, found herself facing DUI and child abuse charges, according to records from Monroe County’s online court system. The events transpired within the premises of a Walmart, with Kenneth Wayne Jolley, 39, accompanying Patterson as a passenger.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 7-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle. Another officer also claimed he witnessed Jolley try to remove the car keys out of the ignition.

Per the report, Patterson allegedly informed the police that she had earlier consumed “small shots of alcohol” and Xanax, justifying her actions by stating she was testing a shipment of liquor for her workplace.

The officers then conducted field sobriety tests, which both Patterson and Jolley reportedly performed poorly on. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities uncovered two bottles of vodka and a water bottle containing the same liquor, The Advocate & Democrat noted.

Charges were also brought against Jolley for public intoxication, and both individuals are expected to appear in court on Tuesday, as indicated by online court records.

