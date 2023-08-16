 Police: Drunk Woman Crashes Into Cop Car After Trying to Buy More Booze
Woman 4 Times Over Legal Blood-Alcohol Limit Crashes Into Cop Car After Trying to Buy More Booze

Candie GetgenAug 16th, 2023, 7:52 pm

(Photo: Richland WA Police Department)

On Saturday, a woman in Richland, Washington, was arrested on DUI charges after crashing directly into a police car following an attempt to buy more alcohol at a Circle K.

According to the Richland WA Police Department, the incident took place at around 4:20 p.m. as a police officer was dispatched to a Circle K in response to reports of an intoxicated woman’s attempt to buy alcohol at the premises.

“The clerk did the right thing by refusing to sell the female more liquor and employees called for a police response,” explained the Richland WA Police Department.

Upon police arrival, the female driver inadvertently backed her vehicle into the patrol car of the responding officer, resulting in minor damage.

Following the incident, the woman was arrested without any complications on multiple DUI-related charges. To ascertain her level of intoxication, a preliminary breath test was conducted, revealing a BAC of 0.340%. This reading stands significantly above the legal limit, exceeding it by over four times.

“Drinking and driving puts everyone at risk,” the Richland WA Police Department stated. “There are so many easy options for getting home safely after drinking. Do yourself and everyone else a favor, pick up your phone and call for a ride.”

