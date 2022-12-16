Woman Insists Man Drink Wine Before Allegedly Taking Off With His $12K Rolex Hidden Inside Herself

On Sunday, a woman in Vegas was arrested in relation to allegedly stealing a man’s $12,000 Rolex she hid inside her genitals after insisting he drink wine. According to Fox 5 Vegas, the 33-year-old was in town for a similar court hearing concerning the theft of a $100,000 watch that took place in June.

Fox 5 Vegas reported that the alleged victim met a woman identified as Sarah Richards at a hotel. The two drank wine together back in his room where Richards told him to take his watch off, mentioning that it would “cut her.” The man momentarily fell asleep after Richards “insisted he drink more wine,” according to the report.

After waking up and noticing that his Rolex was missing, Richards was confronted and left the room in a panic.

Upon inspecting the wine, officers reportedly found a “white powdery substance” at the bottom of the glass, per Fox 5 Vegas.

Richards was eventually located, but police could not find the watch on her.

A metal detector wand was passed over Richards by police — and it “kept alarming around her vaginal region,” reported Fox 5 Vegas. She removed the watch from herself and it was placed into a biohazard bag. Richards “stated that we were going to find it anyways at jail and she did not want to go through the hassle,” police said, as reported by Fox 5 Vegas. A pill capsule containing a “white powdery substance” was also allegedly found on Richards.

According to reports, Richards was in town for a court hearing in relation to the alleged theft of a $100,000 Patek Philippe watch that was taken from a man after insisting he drink champagne.

Richards faces charges of administering drugs to aid in the commission of a felony, theft of over $100,000 in value, residential burglary, grand larceny between $5,000 to $25,000 and grand larceny of $100,000 or more, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

