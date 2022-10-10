Whitley Neill Launches 4 Non-Alcoholic ‘Gins’ Just in Time for Sober October - Gin Raiders

Whitley Neill — a U.K. producer of over 20 gins — now has a spirit for just about any individual with the release of four new non-alcoholic “gins.” Just in time for Sober October!

The new 0.0% ABV drinks have the same flavors as four of Whitley Neill’s popular gins: Blood Orange, Raspberry, Rhubarb & Ginger and Classic Spiced Dry.

According to The Grocer, the drinks are made using the brand’s core gin. A spinning cone vacuum column still de-alcoholizes the spirit. The “distinctive flavours and characteristic top notes of Whitley Neill” are preserved in the process.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve seen more and more consumers seeking to moderate their overall alcohol consumption,” said Halewood Marketing Director Rachel Adams in a report. Adams noted that Whitley Neill was “in prime place to fulfil this demand by offering a great tasting alcohol-free alternative to some of our most popular variants.”

The drinks are now available at Sainsbury’s for £22 ($24.33).

Sober October is an initiative started in 2014 in the U.K. which encourages individuals to abstain from alcohol for 31 days. Sober October helps raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. The initiative encourages individuals sign up to go sober and ask friends and family to donate money for the cause.

So far, Sober October has raised £519,006 (573,864.93) to help benefit the lives of people with cancer.

October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which many gin producers are actively fundraising for.

