Drink Your Christmas Mince Pie With New Whitley Neill Gin

U.K. top gin producer Whitley Neill has debuted two new gins for the holiday season and one of them is flavor-inspired after a Christmas treat — mince pie, according to Wales Online.

Imagine eating a mince pie while drinking a mince pie-flavored gin. Wow.

The second festive gin is Black Cherry, inspired by cherry orchards in South Africa. According to Whitley Neill, this new gin is bursting with deep, luscious notes of stewed cherries, chocolate and almonds. We foresee Whitley Neill Black Cherry making a juicy appearance in your next Christmas party punch.

Find Black Cherry Gin here, priced at £26.00 ($29.94).

Per the report, The limited-edition Mince Pie Gin is available at B&M and selected Greene King Pubs across the U.K.

Whitley Neill Mince Pie Gin Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Aroma: Upon opening, this gin instantly evokes the festive season with aromas of rich mince pies and a touch of citrus. On the end, the juniper delivers a hint of pine Christmas trees.

Palate: A sweet taste with hints of mince pies with raisins, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg all adding to the Christmassy taste.

Finish: A long sweet finish that lingers in the mouth.

Recently, Whitley Neill launched a quartet of alcohol-free “gins” flavored after four of its popular gins.

