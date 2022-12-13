Booze Shop Sells Warm Beer After Copper Thieves Destroy Refrigeration Units

A booze supplier in Fenton, Missouri, has been forced to sell unrefrigerated beer, wine and spirits after thieves destroyed its refrigeration units’ cooling condensers to steal copper, reported Riverfront Times.

The location, Friar Tuck, informed Riverfront Times that thieves stole “all of the copper” from its cooling condensers used to keep its refrigerators running. The units were kept behind the store, so the thieves didn’t need to enter the shop in order to do harm to the business.

According to a report by Popular Mechanics, copper is one of the most sought-after metals on today’s market. However, the listed price range for a pound of scrap copper is only $2 to $4, meaning the thieves potentially left Friar Tuck with damages worth more than the stolen copper could possibly yield.

“We’re right on our way to getting replacements,” Friar Tuck Assistant Manager Jason Zebrowski said, per Riverfront Times.

Zebrowski added that this time, the units will be installed on Friar Tuck’s roof.

Read next:

Gin Bar Forced to Close After Decades-Old Planning Restriction ‘No One Even Knew About’ Was Found

‘No More Beer Runs’: ID-Activated Booze Doors at Gas Station Spark Online Controversy

‘It’s Made From Sweat Collected in the Changeroom’: Australian Rugby Team Trolled After Releasing Its Own Gin

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.