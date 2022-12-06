'It's Made From Sweat Collected in the Changeroom': Rugby Team Trolled Over Gin

Sports fans are trolling the professional Australian rugby team, Waratahs, as it announced the launch of two bespoke spirits: Scrum Strength and Waratah Signature Gin.

After the team’s official Facebook page posted about the gin release, fans were quick to take a crack at teasing the Waratahs. This playful ribbing follows the team’s “truly woeful 2021 season” and “rather average 2022 season,” according to DMARGE.

“It’s made from sweat collected in the changeroom,” one individual joked. Another commenter wrote, “Hopefully the fans don’t need it to drown their sorrows next year!”

“I heard it lacks a bit of punch and has an underwhelming finish,” a sports fan added.

Additionally, the team is having its own fun with the gin launch by rolling out a few rugby-themed jokes. “The perfect gin for your own signature Martini, dirty or wet, just like the pitch on a rainy day it’s up to you,” Waratahs wrote on social media.

Scrum Strength and Waratah Signature Gin

The two gins are produced by Lord Howe Island Distilling Co. The craft distillery specializes in gin and vodka inspired by the world heritage of Lord Howe Island. A portion of the proceeds that the spirits make goes toward supporting local community and eco programs.

The small-batch, limited-release gins were launched in celebration of the rugby team’s big 2023 return.

Scrum Strength and Waratah Signature Gin are produced with New South Wales botanicals, including Waratah flower (the state flower of New South Wales), strawberry gum and Davidson plum. The Waratah flower is native to southeastern parts of Australia and provides the gin with a “floral fruity finish.” The flower also serves as both the namesake and emblem of the rugby team.

Scrum Strength is the distillery’s take on the classically high-proof Navy Strength gin expression. To represent “five in the tight-five and eight in the full pack,” Lord Howe Island Distilling bottles Scrum Strength at 58% ABV. “For clarity, this gin was not designed for the position of 5/8th in the backline,” The distillery playfully added.

Scrum, or scrummage, refers to a method of restarting play in rugby. In an attempt to gain possession of the ball, players huddle together with their heads down. According to Waratahs, the scrum is “where the real work on the field gets done.”

For a taste of New South Wales botanicals, Scrum Strength and Waratah Signature Gin can be purchased here.

